The current fuel scarcity has gotten to Mr 2Kay as he and his crew were seen arguing at a petrol station in Lagos.

A video was released by Instablog9ja which showed Mr 2Kay and his crew arguing with other customers. At some point in the video, Mr 2Kay was seen been held back by a member of his crew. Pulse reached out to Mr 2Kay's team and they didn't make any comments.

Looks like Mr 2kay's name will keep popping up in controversial gist until the year is over. As we know there is still a court case going on over the assault and robbery attack Mr 2Kay received in the hands of some suspected armed robbers back in October 2017.

It would be recalled that Mr 2Kay was attacked after his performance at a concert by in October at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. After the robbery incident, the police arrested four suspects who later confessed to being the mastermind behind the robbery attack. In a twist, the suspects also confessed that they were sent on the mission by singer, Burna Boy, after which the police declared Burna Boy wanted .

Thereafter, Burna presented himself to the police in December 2017, where he was then interrogated, later arrested and arraigned before a Magistrate court in Lagos.