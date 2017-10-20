Mofe Duncan is happy about the fact his sister on-air personality, Maltida Duncan survived a ghastly car accident without injuries.

The actor took to his Instagram page where he gave a detailed account of how his sister was reportedly chased and obstructed by men of the Federal Road Safety Commission on October 19, 2017, along one of the busy roads in Abuja.

He however said, after seeing the accident they had caused, the officials of the road safety took to their heels.

Thankful they are safe and well. Actor Mofe Duncan shares how his sister OAP Matilda Duncan and her P.A escaped unscathed after an accident in Abuja after FRSC officials allegedly double crossed her car. #BellaNaija bellanaija.com A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

The FRSC in Abuja hasn't responded to this claim that they caused the accident of Maltida Duncan.

It would be recalled that Mofe Duncan recently celebrated his wedding anniversary on August 22, 2017, with wife, Jessica Kakkad, the pair have now been married for two years.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons we love Mofe Duncan

In celebration of the anniversary, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his pretty wife and wrote:

"On this day, August 20th, two years ago, my traditional wedding...

"Two years later, I’m still wearing her ear rings, her necklace and even wearing her huraches for her.

"#ManLikeMofe #MamaDidntRaiseNoFool”

Mofe and Jessica had their traditional marriage on August 20, 2015, before a church ceremony in Lagos two days later. Guests at the ceremony included Ghanaian movie star, Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian model, Bryan Okwara among several others.