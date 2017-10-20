Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mofe Duncan is thankful as recounts how his sister Maltida Duncan narrowly escaped death.

Mofe Duncan is happy about the fact his sister on-air personality, Maltida Duncan survived a ghastly car accident without injuries.

The actor took to his Instagram page where he gave a detailed account of how his sister was reportedly chased and obstructed by men of the Federal Road Safety Commission on October 19, 2017, along one of the busy roads in Abuja.

He however said, after seeing the accident they had caused, the officials of the road safety took to their heels.

The FRSC in Abuja hasn't responded to this claim that they caused the accident of Maltida Duncan.

It would be recalled that Mofe Duncan recently celebrated his wedding anniversary on August 22, 2017, with wife, Jessica Kakkad, the pair have now been married for two years.

In celebration of the anniversary, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his pretty wife and wrote:

"On this day, August 20th, two years ago, my traditional wedding...

"Two years later, I’m still wearing her ear rings, her necklace and even wearing her huraches for her.

"#ManLikeMofe #MamaDidntRaiseNoFool”

Mofe and Jessica had their traditional marriage on August 20, 2015, before a church ceremony in Lagos two days later. Guests at the ceremony included Ghanaian movie star, Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian model, Bryan Okwara among several others.

