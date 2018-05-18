Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Miracle of BBNaija chilling with Paul Okoye and family

Miracle visits Paul Okoye at his home and this beautiful photo from that encounter makes our photo of the day.

Miracle Ikechukwu with Paul Okoye and his family play

Miracle Ikechukwu with Paul Okoye and his family

(Instagram/MiracleIkechukwu)
Miracle is still basking the euphoria of winning the Big Brother Naija season 3 edition which has endeared to him new celebrity friends.

On our photo of the day, Miracle is seen here chilling with the family of one of the biggest celebrities in the country, Paul Okoye of the famous music group, Psquare. Miracle appears happy and is it feels like he already has a great chemistry with the Okoye family.

Since Miracle emerged as winner of the third season of BBNaija, he has been on so many visits to organisations and even government establishments to thank them for their support but this particular photo shows that he feels at home with the Okoyes.

After 85 entertaining days, Miracle was declared the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show. He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina, and Alex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira.

The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

