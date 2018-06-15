Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mimi Orjiekwe calls out ex-husband over child support

Mimi Orjiekwe Actress calls out ex-husband over child support

Mimi Orjiekwe has some harsh words for her ex-husband.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mimi Orjiekwe play

Mimi Orjiekwe

(Instagram/MimiOrjiekwe)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mimi Orjiekwe has called out her ex-husband, Charles Billion over his alleged inability to pay for child support.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page where she quoted parts of the law which talks about the parental obligation of a parent. She went on to call him a 'Chickenhead' for failing to pay the bills of their child.

"The child support law requires that a parent must have a financial obligation to their children. If your child isn't leaving with you, you are required to pay child support.," she said.

Mimi Orjiekwe calls out ex-husband play

Mimi Orjiekwe calls out ex-husband

(Instablog9ja)

 

"A lot of single mothers are crying every day... I am speaking on our behalf...as for my baby father I'm coming for you...don't care how broke you are...you must pay bills...you can't have 3 to 4 innocent kids and disapper...if you don't want a relationship with our fund her account. Or forget about her completely. Chickenhead," she concluded.

Charles Billion and Mimi Orjiekwe play

Charles Billion and Mimi Orjiekwe

(NET)

 

The is not the first time Mimi will be calling out her ex-husband over issues concerning their child or their failed marriage.

Mimi Orjiekwe shades ex-husband on Instagram

Mimi Orjiekwe releases maternity shoot play

Mimi Orjiekwe releases maternity shoot

(Instagram)

 

A few months ago, Mimi Orjikwe didn't have nice words for her ex-husband, Charles Billion on Instagram. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she threw shades at her estranged husband.

"So I was just reading a script that got me thinking ... what makes some men sooo irresponsible... I ve thought soo much and I don't just understand .is it Upbringing or family orientation or showbiz or infact it's crazy .. how can u ve babies with 3 diff women .. u don't and cannot pay bills for any of your child cos ur broke round the clock and u still go on to impregnate another .. is it a cause from the devil himself .. so now u ve diff children growin in d hands of diff women u don't even make an attempt to assist or co parent ..this women re struggling to keep up and fight for there child's best ," she wrote.

Mimi Orjiekwe releases maternity shoot play

Mimi Orjiekwe releases maternity shoot

(Instagram)

 

It would be recalled that Mimi Orjiekwe and then husband, Charles Billion welcomed their first daughter in April 2017. The actress took to her Instagram page where she announced the good news.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Did Wizkid kiss Tiwa in new viral video?bullet
2 Sauce Kid Rapper says he isn't bothered about Tiwa Savage's alleged...bullet
3 Mayorkun Singer's interview disrupted by SARSbullet

Related Articles

Davido Singer plays a young pilot in new Nollywood movie [Video]
"Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha attend premiere
"Empire" Davido wants to bring African music to show
Mimi Orjiekwe Is actress pregnant?
Mimi Orjiekwe Actress shares lingerie maternity shoot
"Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha, attend movie premiere
Mimi Orjiekwe Actress welcomes baby girl
Mimi Orjiekwe Actress throws shade at ex-husband on Instagram

Celebrities

DJ OBI
DJ Obi SARS officers shoot at Disc Jockey's car tyre [Video]
Tonto Dikeh and her son, King
Tonto Dikeh Watch as actress plays football with fathers at son's school
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde This is why the actress has never voted in any elections before
Chuddy K
Chuddy K Singer welcomes twins with wife