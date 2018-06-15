Mimi Orjiekwe calls out ex-husband over child support

news

Mimi Orjiekwe has called out her ex-husband, Charles Billion over his alleged inability to pay for child support.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page where she quoted parts of the law which talks about the parental obligation of a parent. She went on to call him a 'Chickenhead' for failing to pay the bills of their child.

"The child support law requires that a parent must have a financial obligation to their children. If your child isn't leaving with you, you are required to pay child support.," she said.

"A lot of single mothers are crying every day... I am speaking on our behalf...as for my baby father I'm coming for you...don't care how broke you are...you must pay bills...you can't have 3 to 4 innocent kids and disapper...if you don't want a relationship with our fund her account. Or forget about her completely. Chickenhead," she concluded.

The is not the first time Mimi will be calling out her ex-husband over issues concerning their child or their failed marriage.

Mimi Orjiekwe shades ex-husband on Instagram

A few months ago, Mimi Orjikwe didn't have nice words for her ex-husband, Charles Billion on Instagram. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she threw shades at her estranged husband.

"So I was just reading a script that got me thinking ... what makes some men sooo irresponsible... I ve thought soo much and I don't just understand .is it Upbringing or family orientation or showbiz or infact it's crazy .. how can u ve babies with 3 diff women .. u don't and cannot pay bills for any of your child cos ur broke round the clock and u still go on to impregnate another .. is it a cause from the devil himself .. so now u ve diff children growin in d hands of diff women u don't even make an attempt to assist or co parent ..this women re struggling to keep up and fight for there child's best ," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Mimi Orjiekwe and then husband, Charles Billion welcomed their first daughter in April 2017. The actress took to her Instagram page where she announced the good news.