Mide Martins' husband, Afeez Owo has come out to say that her bad friends almost ruined their marriage with their advice.

In a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, Owo said his wife of 17 years, took the wrong advice from friends who wanted to cause havoc in their home.

“There will always be challenges in a home but it depends on how you handle them. Friends nearly ruined our marriage; my wife was wrongly advised. As we speak, she still regrets all those things she did or said. Couples will always fight, but they don’t need to let their neighbours know about it. We’ve made our mistakes and we have learnt from it. We don’t pray for that anymore,” he said.

This is coming barely two years after the couple first split after claims of irreconcilable differences.

Mide Martins quits marriage

Back in 2016, there were reports that Mide Martins had quit her marriage to director husband, Afeez Owo. According to sources at that time, Mide had packed out of her matrimonial home.

It was also reported that both parties refused to speak about the reason behind the split. Mide Martins it was reported went on to unfollow all her husband's friends and associates immediately after leaving her home.

Mide Martins reunites with her husband after brief separation

After shocking friends, fans and colleagues with her split from husband, Mide Martins took to her Instagram page to announce her reconciliation with her Nollywood actor cum director husband , Afeez Abiodun aka Afeez Owo following their brief separation.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on April 22, 2016, to reveal that they have finally settled their differences and are back together.