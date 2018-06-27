Pulse.ng logo
Micheal Jackson's father, Joe Jackson is dead!

Micheal Jackson Music legend's father, Joe Jackson is dead!

The death has been announced of Joe Jackson, father the late music legend, Micheal Jackson.

  • Published:
Joe Jackson play

Joe Jackson

(TMZ)
Micheal Jackson's father, Joe Jackson has died at the age of 89.

The patriarch of the Jackson dynasty passed away at 3:30 AM Wednesday in L.A. according to TMZ. According to them, Joe was hospitalised Jin June 2018 for terminal cancer.

His family has been by his bed as he fought for his life over the last few weeks. His wife,  Katherine, had been at his bedside as were some of Joe's children and grandchildren.

Joe Jackson play

Joe Jackson

(TMZ)

Joe Jackson was first hospitalized back in 2016 after coming down with a high fever. But, he bounced back not long after. His health was also fragile after a stroke and 3 heart attacks back in 2015. Doctors implanted a pacemaker.

Micheal Jackson play

Micheal Jackson

(gettyimages)

 

Joe Jackson is known for being the master behind the success story of his sons, 'The Jacksons.' We cant also forget in a hurry how he was the major brain behind his very famous son, Micheal Jackson who today is seen as the biggest singer of our time.

Joe Jackson and his sons play

Joe Jackson and his sons

(TMZ)

 

From all of us at Pulse, we pray the family of the Jacksons are able to stay strong during this trying time.

