news

Mercy Johnson has penned down a very cute and emotional message to her husband, Prince Odi Okojie as he marks his birthday.

The beautiful mother of three took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, where she served her prince charming some doses of accolades.

"Am teary and I do know why .{Today is Odi's Birthday and I can't think of the right msg hmmm but I do know that....} You are breathtaking reflection of God's Heart for me. How he Love me, Even when I don't love myself. When I look at you, I know that there is a God, who loves me so much that he took his time and created you just for me...

"You always want me to be the best and be Happy. I love you beyond my Heart, I love you from my soul and that's the place where only you, the kids and God dwells... I Love You Babes and Happy Birthday to @princeodiokojie (First and second line stolen from film, others na my own Hey Friends.....Please say a prayer for my sexy Boyfriend/Hubby...." she wrote.

You've got to give it to these guys as they are an example of couple goals. Even though there might be conflicts, we don't get to see them because they have decided to stand as one united front.

ALSO READ: Why do some people want Mercy Johnson's marriage to fail

Mercy Johnson's husband pens down a love note to her on her birthday

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie has penned down a very cute message to her on Valentine's day .

The businessman and politician took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in his short but direct words spoke about his love for Mercy who he called his baby.

Mercy Johnson debunks rumours of crisis in her marriage

Back in January 2018, the gist of a possible marriage crisis in the Okojie's family began to filter the air after Mercy Johnson deleted all her husband's photos from her Instagram page.