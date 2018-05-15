Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mercy Johnson pens down cute letter to her husband on his birthday

Mercy Johnson Actress pens down cute letter to her husband on his birthday

Love is a beautiful thing with the kind of message Mercy Johnson has for her husband on his birthday.

  • Published:
Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mercy Johnson has penned down a very cute and emotional message to her husband, Prince Odi Okojie as he marks his birthday.

The beautiful mother of three took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, where she served her prince charming some doses of accolades.

"Am teary and I do know why  .{Today is Odi's Birthday and I can't think of the right msg hmmm but I do know that....} You are breathtaking reflection of God's Heart for me. How he Love me, Even when I don't love myself. When I look at you, I know that there is a God, who loves me so much that he took his time and created you just for me...

 

"You always want me to be the best and be Happy. I love you beyond my Heart, I love you from my soul and that's the place where only you, the kids and God dwells... I Love You Babes and Happy Birthday to @princeodiokojie           (First and second line stolen from film, others na my own Hey Friends.....Please say a prayer for my sexy Boyfriend/Hubby...." she wrote.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie dazzles in custom Jane Michael Ekanem for Sierra Leone presidential inauguration play

Mercy Johnson-Okojie dazzles in custom Jane Michael Ekanem for Sierra Leone presidential inauguration

 

You've got to give it to these guys as they are an example of couple goals. Even though there might be conflicts, we don't get to see them because they have decided to stand as one united front.

ALSO READ: Why do some people want Mercy Johnson's marriage to fail

Mercy Johnson's husband pens down a love note to her on her birthday

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)

 

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie has penned down a very cute message to her on Valentine's day.

The businessman and politician took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 14, 2018,  in his short but direct words spoke about his love for Mercy who he called his baby.

Mercy Johnson debunks rumours of crisis in her marriage

Mercy Johnson sings to hubby Prince Odi in bed play

Mercy Johnson sings to hubby Prince Odi in bed

(Mercy Johnson Okojie)

 

Back in January 2018, the gist of a possible marriage crisis in the Okojie's family began to filter the air after Mercy Johnson deleted all her husband's photos from her Instagram page.

Prince Okojie and Mercy Johnson play

Prince Okojie and Mercy Johnson

(instgram)

 

In a swift response, the talented and voluptuous actress debunked the rumors by posting a photo of herself and her husband in their bedroom reading the bible with a caption

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's...bullet
2 Mc Galaxy Singer is very disappointed in Miracle, here's whybullet
3 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet

Related Articles

#WomanCrushWednesday Nigeria's talented, voluptuous, melanin dripping actress, Mercy Johnson
Blake Lively Actress deletes all her photos, unfollows husband, Ryan Reynolds on Instagram
Mercy Johnson "I did not feel bad about the divorce rumours" - Actress shuts down reports
Rita Nzelu Actress' marriage to Simeon Okoro reportedly crashes, returns bride price
Photo Of The Day Mercy Johnson all cuddled up with husband
Mother's Day 10 celebrity mums in Nigeria
Mercy Johnson Watch actress celebrate Easter with her family at the beach
Mercy Johnson President of Sierra Leone host actress and husband
Mercy Johnson Read cute message actress' husband sends to her on Valentine's day
Juliet Ibrahim Actress addresses breakup rumours and it wasn't what we were thinking

Celebrities

Wizkid Singer's baby mama, Sola Ogudu shades him on their son's birthday
Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador
Miracle BBNaija star reacts to 'Sugar Mummy' rumours
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim
Juliet Ibrahim Actress addresses breakup rumours and it wasn't what we were thinking
Omoni Oboli Actress launches book 'The Stars Are Ageless' [Photos]