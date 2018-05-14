news

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie where recently guest to the president of Sierra Leone and his wife.

According to the beautiful actress, who couldn't hide her joy, she was excited about meeting the newly elected leader of the country and to be accompanied by her husband. She took to her Instagram page where she posted a number of photos from the event.

"Meeting with the President Federal Republic of Sierra Leone Rtd Brig Gen Julius Maada-Bio, First Lady of Gambia Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada-Bio, Prince Odianosen Okojie (AKA Hubby) and myself,'' she captioned one of the photos.

Mercy Johnson celebrates Easter with family (Video)

The Easter celebration might be over but we can't get enough of the Okojies as Mercy Johnson and her family celebrated the holiday at the beach . The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, where she posted a video of herself with her husband who couldn't stay away from her and their friends.

In the video, you can also see Mercy's kids playing in the background especially her first daughter who was riding a horse. Mercy Johnson captioned the video with a quote where she got to thank those who came out to celebrate with them.

Mercy Johnson shuts down marriage crisis

Mercy Johnson has shut down the speculation going around that there is a crisis in her marriage. The voluptuous actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 8, 2017, where she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Prince Odi in their bedroom reading a bible together.

"Okay ooo...there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na.thats not happening is it your delete?#imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#," she captioned the shot.