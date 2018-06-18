news

Sunday, June 17, 2018, was celebrated all over the world as Father's day and just like many dads, Lanre Gentry took out time to celebrate himself.

The businessman and estranged husband to actress, Mercy Aigbe took to his Instagram page on Sunday, June 17, 2018, to pour accolades on himself after Mercy had earlier wished herself a happy Father's day and shaded him.

In his message, he wrote about how he has been a loving father to his son and even his stepdaughter who Mercy Aigbe had before their marriage.

"Happy father's day to me, I thank God for my life and I genuinely love my kids and I take good care of them, from paying their school fees and taking full responsibilities including my Juwon Gentry and even Mitchell, I have proof and I will never stop taking care of them, once again happy fathers day to me and I am proud to say that," he wrote.

This is not the first and it doesn't look like it would be the last time we would get to hear and see this estranged couple call each other out on social media.

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband shades her for the umpteenth time!

Back in April 2018, the businessman wasn't having it easy with his estranged wife as he threw shades at her on his Instagram page. He shared a post on his Instagram page which, well... looked like he was coming for his estranged wife again.

"My daughter once asked me, “Daddy, why is it that when a man has sex with many women he is considered a champion but when a woman has sex with many men she is considered a whore?” I replied her, “listen well my child a key that has the ability to open many locks is a master key a lock that can be open with any key is useless," the post read.

Mercy Aigbe marks one year of domestic assault in the hands of estranged husband

Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where she posted a photo of her battered face exactly a year ago when it was reported that her estranged husband, Lane Gentry had assaulted her.

"A year! Thank you, Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life!........ You are worthy to be praised #amazon #victor #beautyforashes #mercified," she wrote.