Mercy Aigbe is ready to shoot at sight!

Photo Of The Day Mercy Aigbe is ready to shoot on sight!

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)
She has got style, a fashion icon, an acting goddess, and knows how to keep the cameras rolling on her on the red carpet.

On our photo of the today, Mercy Aigbe goes overboard as she is a police officer ready to take that shot. Yes, she is taking her shot at anything standing in her way as she makes progress. Mercy Aigbe never gets it wrong with anything she wears as she makes the uniform of the police officer look sexy!

However, Mercy Aigbe was the first celebrity to trend in 2018 when she celebrated her birthday. Well, it wasn't even about the birthday event but about the outfit, she wore for the pre-birthday photo shoot.

Immediately the photos where released, a certain lady, with the Instagram handle, @rettypety came up with a story that she was the original owner of the dress used for the photo shoot. She claimed that the designer of the dress, Mayram Elisha took her dress which was meant for her wedding and gave it to Mercy Aigbe.

Mercy Aigbe has, however, come out to deny knowledge of the controversy surrounding the dress in question stating that it was an issue between her stylist and the fashion designer.

