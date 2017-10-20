Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier

Mercy Aigbe does know know to make a soldier look sexy

Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier girl play

Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier girl

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)
She is a show stopper, a fashionista, a red carpet headliner and she is pretty.

On our photo of the day, it's no other than the beautiful and fashion icon, Mercy Aigbe giving us our sexy soldier girl goals.

The beautiful actress always looks amazing in any outfit definitely made the camouflage outfit on this photo of the day look stunning and sexy. When it comes to looking good and making a stunner at the red carpets, Mercy Aigbe can be your sure bet.

Mercy Aigbe was recently cut in a series of drama concerning her marriage to estranged husband and hotelier, Lanre Gentry. She had accused him of domestically abusing her which was quite a big story because of the graphic pictures the actress released about her ordeals at her matrimonial home.

