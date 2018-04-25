news

Meek Mill is one happy young man.

After being thrown back in jail for violating his probation with a tentative two to four years jail time, Meek Mill is once again a free man.

TMZ reports that according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's official order, Meek has an allegedly corrupt police officer who reportedly served as a "critical witness" in Meek's original gun and drugs case, to thank for his release.

According to the reports, prosecutors were not against Meek being released and were also instrumental.

Overruling Judge Genece Brinkley, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania finally made the decision.

The reports also revealed that Judge Brinkley was criticized and accused of having a grudge against Meek which was his reason for keeping him in prison, even though his release was being requested over the discovery of the corrupt police.

Meek was, only last week, denied bail by Judge Brinkley with a new hearing fixed for 60 days after.

What a difference a couple of days can make, however, he is not fully out of the woods.

The justices have reportedly released Meek with no bail while awaiting the hearing to possibly dismiss the conviction altogether.

Concerning his release, Meek had this to say to TMZ, "I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive."

He added, "To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of colour across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."

Joe Tacopina, Meek's lawyer, said, "Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail. Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured.

Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation

TMZ first reported that rapper, Meek Mill has been sentenced to at least two years in prison for violating probation

Meek appeared in a Philadelphia court on Monday, November 8, 2017, where the judge reportedly ruled that the rapper violated probation from his 2009 drug and weapons case.

In March, Meek, 30, was arrested in St. Louis and charged with misdemeanor assault for an altercation with two airport employees.

According to the judge, the rapper also violated probation when he was arrested for reckless driving in New York City.

Although both cases were dropped, the judge said the arrests alone were violations.

The court consequently jailed Meek for two to four years.

He also violated probation in 2015 but escaped that one after he was placed under house arrest.