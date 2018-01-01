news

MC Abbey is a happy man at the moment as he welcomes the birth of his daughter with his wife, Jumie.

The couple who recently celebrated their 10th year anniversary welcomed their new daughter on the 31st of December 2017. A visibly excited MC Abbey couldn't hide his joy as he took to his Instagram account where he thanked God the arrival of the new baby and also posted pictures of the baby.

''Join me to praise God ooo he is faithful. Finally my daughter arrived to crown my year with joy and start a new year with favour and good news. Praise God mother and baby are FINE," he wrote.

The arrival of this baby makes MC Abbey a father of three beautiful children. MC Abbey is one of Nigeria's biggest talent in the entertainment industry with a career spanning over a decade.

Congratulations to the MC Abbey and his family on their new bundle of joy!