Mayorkun floors corss-dresser who insulted his father on Instagram

Mayorkun Singer slams cross-dresser who attacked his father on Instagram

The singer, who recently went to visit his dad, posted how excited he was to meet his father after 2 years.

  Published:
Mayorkun slams cross-dresser who attacked his father on Instagram play

Mayorkun unhappy about his ordeal in the hands of robbers at Enugu

(Instagram/Mayorkun)
Singer, Mayorkun took a swipe at a cross-dresser who attacked his father on Instagram.

The singer, who recently went to visit his dad, posted how excited he was to meet his father after 2 years.

Mayorkun said “Lol I hadn’t seen my dad in over 2 years, Yesterday; for the very first time he met me as ‘Mayorkun’ & not ‘Mayowa’ as he’s used to! Haha..”

 

Responding to his post, an Instargam user with the handle @gozioleks attacked the singer’s father calling him bad.

See Mayorkun’s stinger below.

Between Mayorkun and a crossdresser

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Robbers attack Mayorkun

Mayorkun was recently attacked by robbers in Enugu at a show where he went to perform.

Mayorkun slams cross-dresser who attacked his father on Instagram play

Mayorkun - Davido

(LIB)

 

They made away with his expensive jewellery – the popular 30billionGang chain.

Reports say Yung6ix, a rapper, was also mobbed but got away from the robbers who attacked him at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

