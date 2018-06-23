Mamuzee Twins blamed for their mother's death

news

Gospel singers, Mamuzee twins Tony and Andrew, have reportedly been accused by their younger sister of being responsible for their mother's death.

According to the young lady identified simply as Augusta, the twins placed a curse on their mother that eventually led to their death.

LIB reports that while she was speaking about the burial of their mother, Augusta said, “About six years ago, our mother was so unhappy with the fact that she had not seen her sons for a very long time. So she took two pastors and went to their house and according to the pastors that went with her, immediately they saw our mother, they went inside the room and came out with a bible".

She added, "Then they stood on the Bible and placed a curse on our mother. They said that if she had come with any evil intention, she would die in a week. The pastors said that our mother could not cry; she just began to sweat. That was the final straw that broke the camel’s back because after that day, we began to visit several hospitals over her health.

"About two months ago, I noticed that our mother could neither eat nor drink anything. I later rushed her to Igando General Hospital and she later went into coma. My father-in-law advised me to take her picture and send it to all my siblings via Whatsapp.

"Every one of them responded, except Mamuzee, despite seeing it. All my siblings rushed to the hospital to see her, except Mamuzee. While she was alive and ill, she was always calling Mamuzee.

"There was a time I stumbled on her Bible and prayer books and the only thing she asked from God was for her twins to return to her. Our mother died of heartbreak and depression. The amazing thing is that our mother never laid a curse on them. Our mother gave birth to ten children.

"If our mother was a witch, she could have killed us but we are all healthy and doing very fine in life. Tony and Andrew killed our mother. I saw what they posted on Instagram about our mother’s death. They do not even have her recent picture. They can’t be forgiven and they won’t find peace. My mother’s spirit will take vengeance. They won’t go unpunished” she said.

Augusta's claims may not be so alien as you might recall that Tony and Andrew, were called out by veteran singer, Daddy Showkey for abandoning their mother.

LIB reports that the singer accused them of abandoning her for 17 years until she eventually died, all because a pastor claimed that she was a witch.

Mamuzee twins pen powerful message to P Square following family drama

As the P Square family saga comes to a final close, the Mamuzee twins, have now shared a powerful message to the singing and dancing duo, Peter and Paul Okoye.

The Okoye family dispute which had dragged on for over a month, finally came to an end yesterday after the brothers spoke as one for the first time in a long while.

Singing duo, Mamuzee twins felt it was a good time to weigh in on the situation, considering the fact that they have a lot in common, amongst which is the understanding on the bond shared by twins.

The brothers shared a photo of themselves with Peter and Paul, as they commented on it with the powerful message that read thus:

"Today we speak about our fears and worries for our brothers from another mother Psquare. Every time people see us it has now become a cat phrase...MamuZEE una self go soon break up,MamuZEE make una nor let money or woman break una like Psquare ooh! Comedians now make an emotionally disturbing story like this a mockery and a big joke,to sell how funny they are, we have become a laughing stock, a topic of joke,fun and games for the world to laugh at,because our brothers, friends and fellow twin fail to see the big picture,that this fight is not about who is right or wrong,or about who is better or worse,or who is Peter or Paul but about Psquare the twin,their love for each other,their twinship, their bound,their oneness as twin with the same umbilical cord, their faith,their hope,their immediate family,and finally their case and problem as a case study to judge all twins. They fail to understand that it became a twin affair when God found them worthy to bless them together as twins and not Peter or Paul but Psquare. My dearest brothers all this unhealthy talks and thoughts must be put to a stop now or else u guys will sell the love and bound between u guys to the devil at a very cheap price, u guys will distribute your wealth and fame in the ocean of disgrace, u guys will subject your children and your parents memory to shame.....

"In all,know this fact that,sometimes in life u don't always have to think u are right or feel u are perfect or need a plan, u just breath,trust God,let go and see what happens.we have always believed that it's better to be a king with your silence, than a slave with your words. Today we speak not as fellow musicians or friends but as twin and brothers that we are,no body needs to call heaven to remind your parents about who is wrong or right, cause the last time we checked Mr and Mrs Okoye was and is proud about their TwiN sons Psquare and their achievements. Heaven knows how we feel about this and how it has given us and every proud twin and multiple birth concerned sleepless nights, please my brothers and friends we love and plead with u both to put a stop to this and forget about everything and everyone and remember who u guys are TwiN."

They stressed the power of family unity, and better still, the strength of the bound twins share, that they would personally understand.

Although the message comes a bit late, seeing as they have buried the hatchet, the words are bound to resonate in the heart of every reader.