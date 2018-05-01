Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lupita Nyong'O shares photos of her experience in Nigeria

Lupita Nyong'O Actress shares photos of her experience as she visits Nigeria

Lupita Nyong'O might have walked past you on the streets of Lagos because she was in Nigeria and nobody knew.

It might shock you that Lupita Nyong'O was in Nigeria a few weeks ago even though there wasn't any media buzz but she sure did have fun with since she shared these photos.

The award-winning actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 30, 2018, where she posted a number photos from her recent trip to Nigeria. It is not clear if it was a business or leisure trip but Lupita had some really nice photos to share.

In one of the photos, Lupita is seen maybe overwhelmed with the sizes of the yam tubers and even captioned the photo with a quote "Yam unpounded. #NaijaWorkoutPlan #NaijaJournals."

We trust that you did enjoy Nigeria's hospitality while you visited not forgetting the really hot temperature at the moment.

ALSO READ: Lupita Nyong'o calls out Harvey Weinstein for sexually assaulting her

Lupita Nyong'o plans to release a book on Kids

Yes, Lupita Nyong'o has discovered her other talent as she is set to release her very first book. The Kenyan born Academy award-winning actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 18, 2018, where she announced her latest achievement.

"I am pleased to reveal that I have written a children's book! It's called "Sulwe"! Sulwe is a dark-skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty. She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning. This is a story for little ones, but no matter the age I hope it serves as an inspiration for everyone to walk with joy in their own skin. Coming January 2019!!," she wrote.

Lupita Nyong'o calls out magazine for prejudice against women

Back in 2017, Lupita called out "Grazia Magazine" for cropping out her hair on their magazine. Lupita called it an unconscious prejudice against black women, saying that she should have been consulted before taking off her natural hair from the cover.

