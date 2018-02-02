Lilian Esoro wishes her estranged husband a happy birthday

news

Lilian Esoro has sent a birthday wish to her estranged husband and music mogul, Ubi Franklin.

The beautiful actress took to her Instastory on Friday, February 2, 2018, where she shared a photo of Ubi Franklin and captioned it with a quote

"Happy birthday a guy. More blessings."

Well, don't we love when estranged couples try to have a cordial relationship? It is no longer news that Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin are no longer together but this singular gesture makes us believe that 2018 might just be the year of some reconciliatory moves for the couple.

This is not the first time we are having something as close as to the couple getting back together. We can recall back in 2017, the once admired celebrity couple where both spotted together at a charity event in Abuja.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married in November 2015 in a star-studded wedding. They later welcomed their son, Jayden in 2016.