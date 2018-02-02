Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lilian Esoro wishes her estranged husband a happy birthday

Lilian Esoro Actress wishes her estranged husband,Ubi Franklin a happy birthday

Ubi Franklin is a year older today and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro sends him a birthday wish.

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin play

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin

(Instagram)
Lilian Esoro has sent a birthday wish to her estranged husband and music mogul, Ubi Franklin.

The beautiful actress took to her Instastory on Friday, February 2, 2018, where she shared a photo of Ubi Franklin and captioned it with a quote

"Happy birthday a guy. More blessings."

Lilian Esoro wishes estranged husband a happy birthday play

Lilian Esoro wishes estranged husband a happy birthday

(Instastory/LililanEsoro)

ALSO READ: Lilian Esoro makes a Bobrisky joke he isn't finding funny

Well, don't we love when estranged couples try to have a cordial relationship? It is no longer news that Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin are no longer together but this singular gesture makes us believe that 2018 might just be the year of some reconciliatory moves for the couple.

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro attend charity event together play

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro attend charity event together

(instagram)

 

This is not the first time we are having something as close as to the couple getting back together. We can recall back in 2017, the once admired celebrity couple where both spotted together at a charity event in Abuja.

Lilian Esoro-Ubi Franklin play

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin

(Instagram)

 

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married in November 2015 in a star-studded wedding. They later welcomed their son, Jayden in 2016.

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday play

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday

(Instagram)

 

Shortly after the birth of their son, hints of cracks in their marriage began to filter the air as they began to attend events seperately. It didn't take too long before the couple went their separate ways. Till date, both parties have yet to speak about what really ruined their marriage.

