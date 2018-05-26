Late Aisha Abimbola's husband speaks on her death

news

Late Aisha Abimbola's husband, Mr Ibrahim Okunola, is finally speaking about the loss of his wife , and as can be expected, it has been a struggle for him.

Despite being estranged from the Nollywood actress prior to her death, Mr Okunola made it clear that Aisha was his wife until her death.

ALSO READ: Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' death

While speaking with Punch's Saturday Beats, Okunola said:

“It is a lie that we had divorced. We had not lived together for about seven years but we were still legally married till she died. The reason we were separated is a family issue. I would miss her till I die because she was a virtuous mother and a go-getter.

"I gave her the nickname, Magic Aisha because she had a way of achieving her dreams and goals. She was someone that would give you her shoulder to lean on and her listening ears no matter what you are going through. Even when she was not in my house again, if I had any issue in life, I always called her.”

Mr Okunola also revealed that it had been the late Aisha's wish to keep her Cancer battle private. He said that his hands had been tied on the issue in a bid to respect her wish.

He also described his late wife as a fighter , disclosing that he had believed she would beat the illness.

“The late Aisha was my wife and her death has made me very sad. I knew she had cancer but we did not see her death coming. I thought she was going to survive the battle against cancer because she was a fighter and she really fought cancer.

"Though most people did not know about her ailment, she gave cancer a good fight before she died. She did not tell people that she had cancer because she did not want people to pity her either did she want to beg the public for money. Aisha was someone that respected my opinion and vice versa. Whenever she said something, I normally agreed with her. We discussed the issue of telling the public about her illness but she refused to open up to the public and I had to respect her opinion."

Speaking on the last time he saw Aisha, Mr Okunola said, “The last time I saw her was a week before she travelled out of the country and if I am correct that would be December 23, 2017. She wanted to travel with our children to America and she needed some documents so she asked me to come with the documents she needed because for about seven years, we had not been together but we were still legally married.

"We actually met in Femi Falana’s office for her to get the documents. After I had given her the required documents, I told her that she looked so lean, the next thing she did was to look at me and begin to weep. I had to comfort her and tell her that I would be with her in America the following year because I believed she was going to survive the illness being the fighter that she was. Sadly, she did not win the battle against cancer,” he said.

As we earlier reported, Aisha died after a prolonged battle with Cancer and was buried amidst tears at the Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre, Brampton, Canada.

Late actress' family speaks up

Following the tragic death of Aisha Abimbola , on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, the family of the deceased Nollywood actress has finally spoken on the shocking incident.

The elder brother of the deceased, identified simply as Taiwo, described the actress as their all.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Taiwo described Aisha as the bread-winner of the family prior to her death.

“We were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos. We lost our parents years back and she had assumed the role of the breadwinner of the family.

"Aishat is a great personality in our family and we always prayed for her because she was indeed the pillar of support that our household had.

“Before her death; she was someone who never joked with her family members and siblings at all. She was our mother and father and all. She will sorely be missed.

“Her younger sister, Mariam who is the last child of the Musa family could not stop screaming in shock over the death of her late sister, whom she described as a rare gem to the family.

ALSO READ: AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' death

“Aisha had been battling cancer for a very long time but being a private person, she did not share the information with anybody especially because she did not want to beg for money from anyone.

Pulse also reported that the actress was buried in Canada on Thursday, May 17, 2018, where she passed away.

She was buried amidst tears at the Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre, Brampton, Canada.

As earlier reported, Aisha, made popular for her role as "Omoge Campus," died on Wednesday, May 16, after losing her battle with breast cancer.