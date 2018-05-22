Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

This photo of Saint, Chicago West is the best thing you will see today

Kim Kardashian This photo of Saint, Chicago West is the best thing you will see today

Saint is pictured cuddling his baby sister, Chicago, and from the look of things, she is loving all the attention from her big brother.

  Published:
Kim Kardashian Met Gala beauty look play

Kim Kardashian Met Gala beauty look

(sbs.com.au)
Kim Kardashian shared an adorable snap of her last two kids, Saint and Chicago West, and it is cuteness overload.

The reality star took to her Instagram page today, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, to share the sweet snap.

See the post below:

Sometimes we all need hugs #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

As previously reported, this is the second time Saint has been caught on camera showing his baby sister some love.

He loves her so much

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Kim shared a snap of Saint giving Chicago a kiss, barely days after her birth.

Celebrity couple welcome 3rd child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has welcomed their third child, a girl, via surrogate.

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

See her post below:

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate play

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate

(Tmz)

 

You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West.

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate play

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)

TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.

Kim Kardashian seems to be enjoying motherhood, even though she recently revealed that her daughter, North, doest really like her brother, Saint, however, that may have changed in recent times.

Stars who have recently given birth with aid of a surrogate partner include, Portugal and Real Madrid football star, Ronaldo.

