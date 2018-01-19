Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kim Kardarshian welcomes third child with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reality TV star welcomes third child with Kanye West

Kim announced the arrival of the baby today, January 19, 2018 via her mobile application.

  • Published:
Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate play

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)
Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has welcomed her thord child with famous rap music act, Kanye West.

According to TMZ, Kim announced the arrival of the baby today, January 19, 2018 via her mobile application.

The Keeping Up With The Krdashians' star announced the name on her app by simply posting "Chicago West."

Interestingly, the name of the third child by the couple coincides with the the hubby, Kanye West's home town.

Kim Kardashian and her kids play

Kim Kardashian and her kids

(Instagram/KimKardashian)

 

About Kim and Kanye West

Kim and Kanye had their third child via surrogate, who gave birth Monday, January 15, 2018 to a healthy girl weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.

Kim was in the delivery room during the birth, and she reportedly had the first skin-to-skin contact with the baby.

Already the couple have 4-year-old North, and 2-year-old Saint. We're told the kids have been referring to her by the nickname Shy.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

