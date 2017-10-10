She is a master of the act, her acting prowess is exceptional, she is gorgeous woman

Kiki Omeli on our photo of the day shows us the fashionista and classy side of her. She looks so happy and laid back in this cool atmosphere probably getting ready for a boat cruise.

Kiki Omeli is one interesting Nollywood actress, who has grown over the years to become one of the most sorts after actresses in the industry.

She is not so known to be involved in any controversies as she is basically known just for her acting skills. The medical doctor turned movie star is best known for her role as "Lovette" in the TV series "Lekki Wives."

She recently starred in the yet to be released movie "Catch.er" which also has OC Ukeje, Blossom Chukwujekwe, Omawunimi Dada, Gbero Ajibade and Tope Tedela as co-stars.