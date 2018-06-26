news

Khloe Kardashian has revealed how she has been working on rebuilding her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal.

The reality TV star revealed this when a fan tweeted about being disappointed with her for staying with the NBA star despite his cheating allegation.

"I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self-worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite," the fan tweeted.

Khloe went on to reply to the fan about how she has been working hard to keep her relationship with Tristan intact.

"Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations," she replied.

This is coming a few months after the news broke of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian a few days before the birth of their two months old baby, True.

Video exposes Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend cheating on her

Recall that back in April 2018, a video of Tristan Thompson cheating on his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian was exposed . It shows the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October 2017, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

According to TMZ, “The video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards."