Khloe Kardashian shows off her daughter for the first time

Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed her daughter, True Thompson, as she turns one month old today, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The reality star unveiled her little girl via a Snapchat video, which she shared via her social media platforms.

Happy One Month True A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

The 33-year-old captioned the video which she shared with her 76 million Instagram followers, "Happy One Month True".

Sky News reports that the post garnered over nine million views within the first three hours.

Recall that Khloe first revealed her daughter's name in another Instagram post in April, writing "True has completely stolen our hearts".

Khloe shares true with NBA player, Tristan Thompson, and welcomed their little girl on April 12, 2018 .

