Kehinde Wiley makes TIME's 100 Most Influential People list

TIME's 100 Most Influential People Kehinde Wiley, Trevor Noah, Issa Rae, others make 2018 list

The list is broken down into five sections including pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans.

Nigerian-American painter Kehinde Wiley

Nigerian-American painter Kehinde Wiley

Nigerian-born American painter Kehinde Wiley  made TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2018 list.

Wiley, who painted the official portrait of Barack Obama, which was unveiled earlier this year at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C, is among the legends being celebrated this year.

The list contains actors, painters, musicians, businessmen, political leaders, athletes and people from all walks of life who are making remarkable contributions in their field.

It features a diverse group of Africans in each category like US-based South African comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, whose profile was written by Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o.

Kenyan anti-female genital mutilation activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete and Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who took office following the ousting of Robert Mugabe, were also among the Africans on the list.

The list also includes Rihanna, comedian Tiffany Haddish, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and actor Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown.

The list includes people like Cardi B, who just released her debut album and Issa Rae, who signed to have two more shows on HBO.

"Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown, Lisa Waithe, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were also among those honoured.

See full list here.

 

