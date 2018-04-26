Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kanye West and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets

Kanye West Rapper and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets

West reaffirmed his admiration for Trump on Wednesday, April 25, calling him "my brother".

Dragon bros stick together. Trump and West pictured. play

Dragon bros stick together. Trump and West pictured.

(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
Kanye West got a response from President Donald Trump on Twitter over the rapper's declaration of his 'love' for POTUS.

West reaffirmed his admiration for Trump on Wednesday, April 25, calling him "my brother" and saying the two share "dragon energy."

West is openly a supporter of the Trump administration and one of the celebrities who rooted for him during the US presidential election.

(Getty)

 

West had visited the president-elect at Trump Tower during the presidential transition.

On Wednesday, West tweeted, "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

 

Trump liked West's tweets and responded, "very cool".

The rapper also posted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

ALSO READ: Kanye West talks about running for president

West has also raised eyebrows in recent days for praising Candace Owens, an African American pro-Trump activist who has almost 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

But in one tweet he noted that his reality star wife Kim Kardashian, wanted him to make it clear that he does not agree"with everything Trump does."

 

