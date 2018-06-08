Juliet Ibrahim says maybe Eve didn't eat the forbidden fruit

news

Lol! Juliet Ibrahim never seizes to make us laugh with the kind of things she says with the latest being that Eve might not have eaten the forbidden fruit in the bible.

The gorgeous actress said this on her Instagram page on Friday, June 8, 2018, where she raised her doubt over the biblical theory.

"The way men lie, I’m beginning to think poor Eve didn’t eat the forbidden fruit first," she said. There you have it, Juliet thinks men lie a lot and we are wondering where she got the idea from.

Maybe Juliet Ibrahim is giving us a cryptic message about the status of her relationship even though it has been reported that love story with rapper, Iceberg Slim has collapsed . This is not the first time, she would be sharing her thoughts on social media which we think is kind of controversial.

ALSO READ: Check out 5 celebrity relationships we didn't see coming

Juliet Ibrahim thinks opposite sex bestie is another route to becoming a side piece

A few days ago, Juliet Ibrahim said having an opposite-sex bestie is another route to becoming a side chic/nigga . The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 31, 2018, where dealt extensively on the ever controversial topic of having an opposite sex as a bestie.

"#OpenGistWithJuliet #TapForDetails. I have been discussing this topic with my friends and I thought I’ll share with you. I told my friends that I believe in most cases; opposite-sex besties are decoy names for side chicks or side niggas. In the sense that; most of these besties secretly have a crush on each other and are just waiting for the right time to be the one to come to the rescue or be the shoulder to lean on. Or, maybe they had a thing once or twice before and decided to just stay friends. What do y’all think" she wrote.