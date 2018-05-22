Juliet Ibrahim is sexy and we know it!

news

For every time this lady graces us with her photos, one thing remains constant, her beauty which also reminds us why we love her.

On our photo of the day, Juliet Ibrahim shares a photo of herself looking all sexy and kind of reminds us those photos we only see on the covers of lifestyle magazines. Juliet Ibrahim is a "hottie" and we know it, maybe she just wants to keep you guys up to date about how she is glowing.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for over a decade, this gorgeous woman has continued to excel in her career, glow in beauty, serenade us with her beautiful photos every other day and we won't stop drooling over them.

Recently, Juliet Ibrahim addressed the breakup rumours surrounding herself and her boyfriend, Iceberg Slim.

The rumours which began after the Ghanaian actress deletes the photos from her Instagram page, met an abrupt end when Ibrahim admitted that the move was in a bid for her to remove “aspects of her private life” from her social media.