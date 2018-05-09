Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s outfit

Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has shown disappointment in Nicki Minaj dress she wore to Met Gala 2018 and it didn't go down well with her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juliet Ibrahim dropped a “disappointed” emoji on Nicki Minaj’s photo, airing her disappointment in the outfit the rapper rocked for the MET Gala 2018.

Where there are saints, there are sinners. So says Nicki Minaj who sported a devilishly red Oscar de la Renta gown with plunging neckline, high front slit, long train and multi-layered hand dip dyed tulle coat.. The rapper used the occasion to announce the title of her new album 'Queen'.

READ MORE: Lady Prempeh ties the knot

Nicki Minaj was a style star at the Met Gala. She was accessorized with a beaded headpiece that had small red crosses, several sparkling bracelets and ruby red rings.

Juliet's “disappointed” smiley didn’t go down well with TeamNickiMinaj  dragged her to filth on her Instagram post.

play Juliet Ibrahim dragged on social media by Nicki Minaj fans
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident with...bullet
2 Davido Singer's girlfriend reportedly seals multi-million naira...bullet
3 Toyin Aimakhu Adeniyi Johnson says actress was dating Seun Egbegbe...bullet

Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Shade Time! Actress takes jabs at estranged husband
Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson
Toyin Aimakhu A timeline of the relationship between actress and Adeniyi Johnson
Chioma Akpotha
#WomanCrushWednesday Super talented, Nollywood's sweet heart, Chioma Akpotha
Adaeze and Joseph Yobo
Pulse List 5 female celebrities who have dated footballers