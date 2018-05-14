news

Juliet Ibrahim is finally addressing the breakup rumours trailing herself and boyfriend , Iceberg Slim.

The rumours which began after the Ghanaian actress deletes the photos from her Instagram page, met an abrupt end when Ibrahim admitted that the move was in a bid for her to remove “aspects of her private life” from her social media.

In an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, May 12, 2018, Ibrahim asked her fans to "disregard any fake quotes," while assuring them that they would be the first to know of any development in her private life she deems fit to be shared.

Read her post below:

We earlier reported that there might be trouble in paradise for the pair who have been really vocal about their relationship in recent times .

We are glad to know that Ghanaians will not be ganging up against Slim any time soon.

Ibrahim is not the only celebrity who has been trailed with break up rumours in recent times over deleted photos on Social media.

Mercy Johnson faced similar questions after she chose to delete all the photos from her Instagram page including that of her husband.

Thankfully, she had an equally plausible reason for her actions.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie shuts down divorce rumours

Mercy Johnson may have sparked divorce rumours after she deleted all the photos on her Instagram page, including those of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

However, the Nollywood actress wants you to know that she does not feel bad about the rumours because they are not true.

And as should be!

During a recent interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, Mercy jokingly stated that she would never return the beautiful wedding ring she received from her husband.

Despite the fact that she debunked the divorce rumours a few days after they began, by posting a cosy picture of her and her hubby , we do feel better hearing her state this in clear terms.

Mercy said, “I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true. I am very comfortable in my own space and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself and I continue to be a happy person.

"There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me, I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old so I deleted them to post new ones. I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him. You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me, I am never returning them,” she said.

The mother-of-three also revealed high hopes for a fourth child, a topic which has been up for speculation since she was delivered of her third child after being married for barely four years at the time.

“I am going to have another baby very soon. I am obsessed with children and while growing up, I had always wanted to have four children, so we have to complete the equation,” she said.