Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Juliet Ibrahim's breakup rumours dies a natural death

Juliet Ibrahim Actress addresses breakup rumours and it wasn't what we were thinking

The rumours met an abrupt end when Ibrahim admitted that the move was in a bid for her to remove “aspects of her private life” from her social media.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juliet Ibrahim is finally addressing the breakup rumours trailing herself and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim.

The rumours which began after the Ghanaian actress deletes the photos from her Instagram page, met an abrupt end when Ibrahim admitted that the move was in a bid for her to remove “aspects of her private life” from her social media.

Juliet Ibrahim glows in red play

Juliet Ibrahim glows in red

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

 

ALSO READ: "My everything"! Ice Berg Slim gushes over actress on her birthday

In an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, May 12, 2018, Ibrahim asked her fans to "disregard any fake quotes," while assuring them that they would be the first to know of any development in her private life she deems fit to be shared.

Read her post below:

Dear Fans and Friends, Months ago I decided it was time to face my day job and thus took off aspects of my private life off my social media handles. Usually, I follow trending stories about me and have a good laugh but not today. The only story here is that I decided to take any form of relationship I have off my social media and focus on my life and my career while juggling 2 countries . This move has sent the media crazy with insinuations about my private life. Please note that it is all about my day job on my social media handles going forward. If I need to let the world know about what#emo#4oCZ##s going on in my private life, be rest assured that you will be the first to know. Until then, please disregard all fakes quotes allegedly coming from me and alleged interviews which never happened. God bless you all. Thank you for your love and support.

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on

 

We earlier reported that there might be trouble in paradise for the pair who have been really vocal about their relationship in recent times.

We are glad to know that Ghanaians will not be ganging up against Slim any time soon.

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim play

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/IcebergSlim)

 

Ibrahim is not the only celebrity who has been trailed with break up rumours in recent times over deleted photos on Social media.

Mercy Johnson faced similar questions after she chose to delete all the photos from her Instagram page including that of her husband.

Thankfully, she had an equally plausible reason for her actions.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie shuts down divorce rumours

Mercy Johnson may have sparked divorce rumours after she deleted all the photos on her Instagram page, including those of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)

 

However, the Nollywood actress wants you to know that she does not feel bad about the rumours because they are not true.

And as should be!

During a recent interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, Mercy jokingly stated that she would never return the beautiful wedding ring she received from her husband.

Despite the fact that she debunked the divorce rumours a few days after they began, by posting a cosy picture of her and her hubbywe do feel better hearing her state this in clear terms.

ALSO READActress' husband talks what keeps his marriage going

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)

 

Mercy said, “I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true. I am very comfortable in my own space and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself and I continue to be a happy person.

"There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me, I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old so I deleted them to post new ones. I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him. You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me, I am never returning them,” she said.

The mother-of-three also revealed high hopes for a fourth child, a topic which has been up for speculation since she was delivered of her third child after being married for barely four years at the time.

“I am going to have another baby very soon. I am obsessed with children and while growing up, I had always wanted to have four children, so we have to complete the equation,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's...bullet
2 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet
3 Mc Galaxy Singer is very disappointed in Miracle, here's whybullet

Related Articles

Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos of Iceberg Slim from her IG page
Juliet Ibrahim Actress reveals her favorite ‘sex position’
Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at follower
Juliet Ibrahim Actress on a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Iceberg Slim (Photos)
Juliet Ibrahim "My everything"! Ice Berg Slim gushes over actress on her birthday
Juliet Ibrahim Actress thinks BBNaija housemate, Nina is acting porn on live TV!
2face Idibia Singer pays condolence visit to Benue state over herdsmen attack
Juliet Ibrahim Discover 7 things you never knew about her affair with Iceberg Slim
Juliet Ibrahim Iceberg Slim speaks on how he fell in love with actress

Celebrities

Omoni Oboli Actress launches book 'The Stars Are Ageless' (Photos)
Taraji Henson and her boyfriend, Kelvin Hayden
Taraji Henson Actress is engaged!
Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie
Mercy Johnson President of Sierra Leone host actress and husband
Noblel Igwe
Yahoo Yahoo 5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet