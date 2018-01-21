Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Dumelo claims he is engaged!

John Dumelo Ghanaian actor claims he is engaged

An excited Dumelo made the announcement that he got engaged on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Dumelo play

John Dumelo

(Twitter)
John Dumelo is engaged according to an announcement he made on his Instagram.

The excited actor shared a picture which displayed the hand of a woman in a post he made on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

John Dumelo posted a picture of a woman wearing a ring on his Instagram. play

John Dumelo posted a picture of a woman wearing a ring on his Instagram.

(Instagram)

"She said yes!!!," the Ghanaian movie star wrote, as his followers sent in droves of congratulatory messages in acknowledgement of the landmark.

Now, this could be a prank by the actor or it could be the real deal. We will have to wait to see how it unfolds.

The actor who will now be looking at calling his tailor for a wedding tux was until now a subject of imaginary match-making with Yvonne Nelson who recently  delivered her first child at a health facility in AccraGhana on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine play

Yvonne Nelson rocks baby bump for Wow Magazine

(Wow Magazine)

ALSO READ: 'I'm taking my time not to rush into marriage,' actor confesses

For her, having a baby was an ambition she had been nursing since she clocked 29, but that hardly provided the needed motivation to accept the proposal of a man who wanted her to relocate to London, England.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

