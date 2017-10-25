Jim Iyke has come out to reveal the major reason he didn't get married to movie star, Rita Dominic.

While granting an interview with BroadWay TV, the actor gave a deep insight on why he didn't work the aisle with the beautiful actress, Rita Dominic.

"I was just beginning to embrace fame, the laurels, the distractions and even the destructions, Rita is not a woman that waits around for that growth, we were very deep, we don't speak constantly, surprised that we haven't spoken in two years, when we see we are still cordial and respectful.

"I don't think at that time, Rita was looking for longevity, don't forget at that time I was with the afro, ready to fight anywhere, ready for as many conquests as possible, who wants that kind of guy?

"She tried to show me that there was so much in me that I was experiencing. I promise you, a Rita would not go out to hang out with a layabout but she said to me that I was too intelligent to be giving people that part of me. For her, it was an eye for an eye, I'll chase you done the street

"I would not see Rita as the person I want to be with at the moment because so many layers have grown in our lives. We are much more like strangers than friends now."

When asked if Rita Dominic is the kind of woman he would love to marry. He, however, said that ship has sailed.

"I don't think so, we come from the same circle, she knows too much of what I know and I know too much about her. You need that opposite attraction to be able to survive the way I live. I want to come and hear about your day not about what I already know, I want to learn from you, I need you to teach me new tricks.

"You know how women are, I want someone different from my world, someone, that can bring me to order. I don't need a drama queen, I want someone who can keep me on my toes. I don't want someone with a life I can predict."