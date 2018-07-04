Pulse.ng logo
Jim Iyke is going to be Timaya's son's godfather

Jim Iyke "Timaya said I should be his son's godfather and I agreed''-actor shares

Jim Iyke shares how his close relationship with Timaya is going to make him the godfather to the singer's newborn son.

  • Published:
Timaya and close pal, Jim Iyke

Timaya and close pal, Jim Iyke

(LadunLiadeBlog)
Jim Iyke has revealed that he is going to be the godfather to Timaya's newborn son after the singer proposed it to him.

Jim Iyke made this known while granting an exclusive interview with PULSE. He got talking about his relationship with Timaya as many see them as the unofficial twins in the entertainment industry.

"He’s already proposed it to me so this was my message to Timaya when he welcomed his child. So, I said, “hey, I heard you just had a son, so finally we have an heir - he calls us the alpha male - and he couldn’t have picked a better father for you are an astounding person but truth is somethings still dey shook for your head but don’t worry about it son, we are already working on it.” It’s a great joy, Timaya is a brother, it’s just that he can’t keep up with me, he says my head is filled with business and I am always working on something or the other but I try and bring him in the businesses that I can," he said.

play

 

He went to reveal that, he isn't just close friends with Timaya as they both own a couple of businesses together which a lot of people have no idea about.

Timaya and close pal, Jim Iyke

Timaya and close pal, Jim Iyke

(LadunLiadeBlog)

 

"Timaya is probably one of the most gifted and most loyal people you can always want around, a man that calls you up and says hey this deal is on, do you have any loose cash and lets get it done, that is type of person you want in your corner, he’s someone we own two or three gigs together and nobody knows about, the result of that is the bond we share. I mean he’s scheduled back in Nigeria from Russia just to support me at the launch of Oga Work, that is the synergy and I am happy that he has a son and he has proposed that I be the godfather and I’m happy to be. I have said it before, it’s a cloak and dagger industry, so anyone you find that holds your hand and you hold is the brother," he concluded.

Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke

(Instagram/Jim.Iyke)

 

We thought as much as Jim Iyke perfectly fits to become Timaya's son's godfather because of their very close relationship. Recall a few days ago, Timaya shared the news about the birth of his son.

ALSO READ: Jim Iyke says he was a terrible singer

Timaya welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

Timaya looking dapper as usual

Timaya looking dapper as usual

(Instagram/Timaya)

 

A few days ago, Timaya announced to his fans and followers that he has welcomed his third child with his second baby mama.

The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018. He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption. "EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!" A few weeks ago, we announced to you guys that Chuddy K had welcomed a set of twins with his wife.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

