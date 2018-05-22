Jhene Aiko, Big Sean spotted at event amidst breakup rumours

Jhene Aiko took to her Instagram page to share photos from the event on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, and as you can imagine, she looked super loved up with her rapper boyfriend.
Yup, Big Sean.
yesterday was a lot! super humbled and honored to be awarded by @nami_west_los_angeles #emo#77iP## @millimostwanted came through with the killer intro and had me emotional before i could even get up there crowds have always made me nervous... spotlights and public speaking have always made me feel uncomfortable and give me anxiety.... i grew up keeping most things to myself especially the things i thought made me strange and different from everyone else... bottling up all of these things brought me to really dark places... but in those dark places is where i found a light. i learned to write my feelings out and turn the chaos in my head into art... writing saves my life, everyday. i attempted another acceptance speech yesterday. i fought through tears mainly, lol... but i got home and wrote this: afraid to say it out loud to a crowd #emo#4oCc##i suffer from mental illness#emo#4oCd## so she didn#emo#4oCZ##t afraid to say somedays getting out of my bed feels like torture and she#emo#4oCZ##s prayed to the Universe to end it though her demeanor is calm and collected the way she views the world is rejected and the opposing thoughts in her mind aren#emo#4oCZ##t accepted but dont for a minute view her as a victim she is strong not wrong for her sickness she stands tall though imbalanced she finds balance after all there#emo#4oCZ##s no peace without challenge you are brave u are sane we are one in the same you#emo#4oCZ##re not crazy... just too brilliant to tame * thank you once again to @nami_west_los_angeles and everyone who got up and spoke yesterday. thank you for all the work you continue to do. i am so inspired #emo#8J+PvA==## #StigmaFree #MentalHealthMonth
The couple may have knowingly or unknowingly shut down break up rumours which have been trailing them in recent times.
She also had her family with her at the event to witness the honour which she revealed to be overwhelming.
We guess congratulations on two counts are in order.
Big congrats to her!
Recall that the breakup rumours became stronger after the celebrity couple unfollowed each other on Instagram but as with most situations, things are not always what they seem.
She also shared Snapchat posts that left fans wondering what might be going on in the couple's relationship.
Recall that back in March 2018, It was reported that Big Sean was sighted at an Oscar after-party flirting with former Pussy Cat Dolls star. When the news got to Jhene, it is reported that she became furious with Big Sean and confronted him.
The Shaderoom reports that immediately after the incident, Jhene Aiko unfollowed Big Sean on Instagram but after the news broke out, she reportedly followed him back. To clear the air over claims that she had parted ways with Big Sean, the singer took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, where she tweeted about it
"Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she wrote.
Jhene Aiko has cleared the air over allegations of her cheating on her ex-boyfriend with the singer, Big Sean.
In a series of tweets, the American music star gave a detailed account of what led to the break up between her and her former boyfriend. In one of the tweets, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend was still secretly married to his baby mama all through the duration of her relationship.
"In 2012 I was in a relationship w/someone who was secretly still married to his baby's mother the while hear and a half we were together... this person was not Dot," she tweeted.