Jhene Aiko, Big Sean spotted at event amidst breakup rumours

Jhene Aiko was awarded with the "Leader in Media Award" by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Los Angeles, and guess who was with her every step of the way?

Yup, Big Sean.

The couple may have knowingly or unknowingly shut down break up rumours which have been trailing them in recent times.

Jhene Aiko took to her Instagram page to share photos from the event on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, and as you can imagine, she looked super loved up with her rapper boyfriend.

She also had her family with her at the event to witness the honour which she revealed to be overwhelming.

We guess congratulations on two counts are in order.

Big congrats to her!

Recall that the breakup rumours became stronger after the celebrity couple unfollowed each other on Instagram but as with most situations, things are not always what they seem.

She also shared Snapchat posts that left fans wondering what might be going on in the couple's relationship.

Big Sean allegedly cheated on Jhene Aiko with Nicole Scherzinger

Recall that back in March 2018, It was reported that Big Sean was sighted at an Oscar after-party flirting with former Pussy Cat Dolls star . When the news got to Jhene, it is reported that she became furious with Big Sean and confronted him.

The Shaderoom reports that immediately after the incident, Jhene Aiko unfollowed Big Sean on Instagram but after the news broke out, she reportedly followed him back. To clear the air over claims that she had parted ways with Big Sean, the singer took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, where she tweeted about it

"Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she wrote.

Jhene Aiko clears air over cheating allegations

Jhene Aiko has cleared the air over allegations of her cheating on her ex-boyfriend with the singer, Big Sean.

In a series of tweets, the American music star gave a detailed account of what led to the break up between her and her former boyfriend. In one of the tweets, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend was still secretly married to his baby mama all through the duration of her relationship.

"In 2012 I was in a relationship w/someone who was secretly still married to his baby's mother the while hear and a half we were together... this person was not Dot," she tweeted.