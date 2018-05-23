Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Jet Li's photo goes viral leaving fans concerned about health

Jet Li Photo of actor goes viral leaving fans worried about health status

A new shocking photo of your favourite martial art actor, Jet Li has gone viral leaving fans with divergent views

A photo of our childhood favourite martial art actor, Jet Li has gone viral leaving fans worried over the status of his health.

In a newly released photo, the once bubbling actor has become a shadow of himself. He looks frail, sick and older than his actual age. It would shock you that Jet Li who is just 55 years old now looks like a man in his 70s.

However, it has been revealed that he is suffering from an ailment known as Hyperthyroidism. It is reported that he has been battling with the illness for a while which cause fatigue and weight loss.

This has however sparked off rumours about the state of his health which he has always denied. The South China Morning Post reported over the weekend that fans were “praying for his health” after the emergence of the photo.

Since the release of the now viral photo, fans have been of divergent views, some say he is ill while others insist that it was as a result of the lightning in the photo. We do not know which one of these school of thoughts to believe but what we know is that we hope our favourite childhood movie star is able to bounce back to his glory days and shrug off this illness.

Jet Li is known for storming the movie scenes in the late 90s and early 2000s with blockbuster movies. He was so good back in his country that Hollywood couldn't but join in to cash in on the movie star. He starred in a number of movies which have remained evergreen like;  Once Upon a Time in China, Kiss of the Dragon, The Expendables and Romeo Must Die.

