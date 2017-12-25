Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day Iyabo Ojo is a slay queen

Iyabo Ojo shows her class on our photo of the day.

Iyabo Ojo play

Iyabo Ojo

(Instagram/IyaboOjoFespis)
This one of the most talented actresses in the country with long years in the game and gorgeous face.

On our photo of the day, Iyabo Ojo looks all shades of a slay queen. Iyabo Ojo as we all know is another celebrity fashionista whose dress style and fashion statement have always been top notch.

Iyabo Ojo is known to be a multi-talented actress who fits suitable both in the Yoruba Nollywood and Nollywood industries respectively.

Iyabo Ojo who recently turned 40 decided not to celebrate her new age alone. The popular actress who shared fabulous photos to celebrate her 40th birthday on Instagram, took time out to visit special kids.

In March 2017, Iyabo Ojo held a party for her daughter who turned 16. It was an exciting party for her daughter Priscilla who was getting ready to go to the university.

