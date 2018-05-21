Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Its girls day out for Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Photo Of The Day Its girls day out for Mercy Johnson and her daughters

Mercy Johnson and her two daughters twinning goals make our photo of the day.

Mercy Johnson with her two daughters play

Mercy Johnson with her two daughters

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)
When we talk about that celebrity who is always ready to show off their kids, one person comes to mind only, Mercy Johnson!

On our photo of the day, the beautiful and voluptuous mother of three is dressed up and twinning with her two daughters in what looks like a girls day out. We cant but love the way she and her girls look in this photo.

This is not the first time we will be seeing Mercy Johnson and her cute kids neither would it be the last time as we are going to be serenaded with adorable photos of this celebrity and her children.

Just recently, Mercy Johnson penned down a very emotional message to her husband, Prince Odi Okojie on his birthday.

The super talented actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, where she served her prince charming some doses of accolades. You've got to give it to these guys as they are an example of couple goals. Even though there might be conflicts, we don't get to see them because they have decided to stand as one united front.

