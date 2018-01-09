Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  It's bible time for Mercy Johnson and husband

Photo Of The Day It's bible time for Mercy Johnson and husband

On our photo of the day, Mercy Johnson reads the bible with her husband.

  • Published:
Mercy Johnson play

Mercy Johnson

(Instagram/MercyJohnson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie are apparently in love and also very religious in their lifestyle.

On our photo of the day, Mercy Johnson and her husband want us to know that apart from having a very beautiful family, they are also intuned with their religion. As seen in the photo, the couple take time out to read the bible.

This photo, however, went viral after it was assumed by many that there were cracks in the marriage between Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie. Mercy Johnson had deleted all the photos of her husband from her Instagram page which sparked off the rumours of the marriage crisis.

However, in a swift response, she came out to shut down the rumours of marriage crisis claiming that it would never happen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband opens up about attempted suicidebullet
2 Pulse List Hot bedroom photos of 5 Nigerian female celebsbullet
3 Dr Sid Is singer back with his wife?bullet

Related Articles

Bride Price Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands
Mercy Johnson Actress shuts down rumour of marriage crisis
Mercy Johnson Awww... actress' husband calls daughter his 'carbon copy' on her 2nd birthday
Prince Okojie Mercy Jonhson's husband dumps PDP
Tonto Dikeh Actress set to premiere reality TV show, "King Tonto"
Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth
Kanayo O. Kanayo Actor opens new mansion in his hometown
Tech Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead with the most 2018 Grammy nominations — here's the complete list of nominees
2018 Grammy Awards Check out full list of nominations, JAY-Z leads with eight nominations
Nollywood Blues 3 reasons why i love Nollywood, you should too!

Celebrities

John Okafor aka "Mr.Ibu"
Mr Ibu 2 suspects nabbed over robbery at actor's residence
The Weekend
The Weekend Singers cuts all ties with H&M over racist ad
Mercy Johnson shuts down rumours of a crisis in her marriage
Mercy Johnson Actress shuts down rumour of marriage crisis
Adunni Ade
Adunni Ade Actress shows off new boyfriend