Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie are apparently in love and also very religious in their lifestyle.

On our photo of the day, Mercy Johnson and her husband want us to know that apart from having a very beautiful family, they are also intuned with their religion. As seen in the photo, the couple take time out to read the bible.

This photo, however, went viral after it was assumed by many that there were cracks in the marriage between Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie. Mercy Johnson had deleted all the photos of her husband from her Instagram page which sparked off the rumours of the marriage crisis.

However, in a swift response, she came out to shut down the rumours of marriage crisis claiming that it would never happen.