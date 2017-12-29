Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  It's a group photo for Dbanj, Davido, Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy

On our photo of the day, we have a number of music stars pose for a group photo.

Davido pose with Dbanj, Rekado Banks and Don Jazzy play

(Instagram/Iambangalee)
Ok, we still haven't gotten over Davido's concert and this photo shows the calibre of people who made it happen.

On our photo of the day, we have all four superstars in one photo. A very excited Davido is seen with Dbanj, Reekado Banks and the boss himself, Don Jazzy.

These guys are the biggest music stars in the country and to have them in one photo is like a million buck cheque. This photo was taken after the critically acclaimed #30BillionConcert organised by Davido.

It was a concert which brought a lot of shockers for many as didn't envisage what happened. From Wizkid who has been at logger's head with Davido for a very long time showing up on stage with him to the icebreaker of the night when the members of defunct Mo'hits crews came together after years of separation came up the stage to perform.

2017 definitely has been one great year for Davido and a number of music stars as they have been able to create not just good music but win more fans in their favour.

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

