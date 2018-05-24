Is Mimi Orjiekwe pregnant

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rumour has it that Mimi Orjiekwe might be pregnant but the actress has come out to respond to the claims.

Over the last few weeks, the gist of Mimi Orjiekwe being pregnant has been spreading around especially on social media.

The gist is that the beautiful actress and mother of one is reportedly pregnant with a Warri based billionaire. However since the story began the trend, the actress has come out to debunk the claims in a subtle manner She took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, May 24, 2018, where she responded to the claims in a cryptic way.

"Preg what?... I want more babies certainly not now. Bless up!! And guess what am living my best...(Next movie title: "Rumours" she wrote. Well, we guess she has put to sleep the gist going around that she is pregnant.

It is no longer news that Mimi Orjiekwe and her actor husband, Charles Billion have both gone their separate ways following infidelity accusations. The actress recently called him out on her Instagram page.

Mimi Orjiekwe shades ex-husband on Instagram

Mimi Orjiekwe recently threw shades at her ex-husband, Charles Billion on Instagram. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she threw shades at her estranged husband.

So I was jus reading a script that got me thinking ... what makes some men sooo #emo#8J+klA==##irresponsible ... I ve thought soo much and I don't just understand .is it Upbringing or family orientation or showbiz or infact it's crazy .. how can u ve babies with 3 diff women .. u don't and cannot pay bills for any of your child cos ur broke round the clock and u still go on to impregnate another .. is it a cause from the devil himself .. so now u ve diff children growin in d hands of diff women u don't even make an attempt to assist or co parent ..this women re struggling to keep up and fight for there child's best .. and u ve d gut to do a condom advert ..hell will even reject you ..goodpart is the table turns around and Favour's d women like me .. #emo#77iP###emo#77iP## the joy of becoming a parent is unmeasurable I wonder why some parents choose to be a Judas .. God help u..Ladies beware of such halfdozen typo men #findadozenfull#

"So I was just reading a script that got me thinking ... what makes some men sooo irresponsible... I ve thought soo much and I don't just understand .is it Upbringing or family orientation or showbiz or infact it's crazy .. how can u ve babies with 3 diff women .. u don't and cannot pay bills for any of your child cos ur broke round the clock and u still go on to impregnate another .. is it a cause from the devil himself .. so now u ve diff children growin in d hands of diff women u don't even make an attempt to assist or co parent ..this women re struggling to keep up and fight for there child's best ," she wrote.

She didn't end it there, she also went to call him out for adverting for a condom brand despite his alleged shortcomings.

"And u 've d gut to do a condom advert ..hell will even reject you    ..good part is the table turns around and Favour's d women like me .. ☺️☺️ the joy of becoming a parent is unmeasurable I wonder why some parents choose to be a Judas .. God help u...Ladies beware of such half dozen typo men #findadozenfull#" she concluded.

It would be recalled that Mimi Orjiekwe and then husband, Charles Billion welcomed their first daughter in April 2017. The actress took to her Instagram page where she announced the good news.

