Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ireti Osayemi's husband speaks about alleged marriage collapse

Ireti Osayemi Actress' husband speaks about alleged marriage collapse

Adeoye Bakare is speaking about his alleged crashed marriage to actress, Ireti Osayemi.

  • Published:
Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home play

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ireti Osayemi's husband, Bakare Adeoye has for the first time come out to speak about the alleged collapse of his marriage to the actress.

In an interview with Global Excellence, the movie producer said the news going around about his wife packing out of their matrimonial home is false.

"There’s no misunderstanding that can’t be handled domestically and privately. My wife is still at home," he said. Even with the gist going around by close family and friends that the marriage had hit the brick wall, he went to add,

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home play

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home

(Pulse)

 

"The story is false and has no iota of truth. We’re still married.” This is coming weeks after it was revealed that Ireti Osayemi had ended her marriage with Bakare Adeoye.

Actress Ireti Osayemi's marriage reportedly crashes play

Nollywood actress, Ireti Osayemi

(File)

ALSO READ: Rita Nzelu's marriage to Simeon Okoro reportedly crashes

Ireti Osayemi moves out of matrimonial home

Ireti Osayemi play

Ireti Osayemi

(Instagram/IretiOsayemi)

 

Reports said Osayemi has moved out of their matrimonial home and refused reconciliation efforts being facilitated by friends and family. The couple has been married for 10 years and they have two kids together.

It is not clear why the actress walked out of the marriage but sources said she was not happy in the relationship. According to blogger Kemi Ashefon, Osayemi already found a new lover - an Ogun state-based businessman.

Ireti Osayemi play

Ireti Osayemi

(Instagram/IretiOsayemi)

 

"She is a pretty woman and it takes a rich man to keep ladies of her ilks. She has been exposed to wealthy men by virtue of her profession and the lowly life Bakky (Osayemi's husband) was thrusting at her didn’t make her happy. She opted out," a close friend of the actress was quoted as saying.

The mystery lover, who is said to be married, is a hotelier. He is said to be interested in marrying the actress.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident with...bullet
2 Ifu Ennada Former BBNaija reality star cries out after #Headies dress...bullet
3 Chioma Avril CeeC takes a selfie with Davido's girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

Moji Olaiya Victor Olaiya is not late actress' father
BON Awards 2017 Bolanle Ninalowo, IK Ogbonna, Rachel Okonkwo, "What Lies Within" among nominees
Moji Olaiya Bimbo Akintola slams follower who called her out for not attending actress' burial
DJ Xclusive DJ wows Lagos with epic performances
BON 2017 Kate Henshaw, "What Lies Within," "A Trip to Jamaica" among winners
Rita Nzelu Actress' marriage to Simeon Okoro reportedly crashes, returns bride price
Photo Of The Day This cheeky photo of Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo and others
Moji Olaiya Exclusive photos of late actress' husband Yomi Allen Odutola
Moji Olaiya Burial Tears as family, friends and colleagues say final goodbye [VIDEO]
Ireti Osayemi Nollywood actress reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home

Celebrities

OAP, Toolz launches lingerie for plus size women
Toolz OAP launches lingerie for plus size women
Juliet Ibrahim and Nicki Minaj
Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Shade Time! Actress takes jabs at estranged husband
Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson
Toyin Aimakhu A timeline of the relationship between actress and Adeniyi Johnson