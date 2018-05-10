news

Ireti Osayemi's husband, Bakare Adeoye has for the first time come out to speak about the alleged collapse of his marriage to the actress.

In an interview with Global Excellence, the movie producer said the news going around about his wife packing out of their matrimonial home is false.

"There’s no misunderstanding that can’t be handled domestically and privately. My wife is still at home," he said. Even with the gist going around by close family and friends that the marriage had hit the brick wall, he went to add,

"The story is false and has no iota of truth. We’re still married.” This is coming weeks after it was revealed that Ireti Osayemi had ended her marriage with Bakare Adeoye.

Ireti Osayemi moves out of matrimonial home

Reports said Osayemi has moved out of their matrimonial home and refused reconciliation efforts being facilitated by friends and family . The couple has been married for 10 years and they have two kids together.

It is not clear why the actress walked out of the marriage but sources said she was not happy in the relationship. According to blogger Kemi Ashefon, Osayemi already found a new lover - an Ogun state-based businessman.

"She is a pretty woman and it takes a rich man to keep ladies of her ilks. She has been exposed to wealthy men by virtue of her profession and the lowly life Bakky (Osayemi's husband) was thrusting at her didn’t make her happy. She opted out," a close friend of the actress was quoted as saying.

The mystery lover, who is said to be married, is a hotelier. He is said to be interested in marrying the actress.