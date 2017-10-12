Ini Edo is not just one of the most beautiful actresses in the Nollywood industry but also an established actress.

On this photo of the day, Ini Edo takes us back to her roots with this beautiful representation of the Efik cultural style of dressing in Akwa Ibom state.

Even though Ini Edo is not of the most fashionable celebrities around, she was able to bring back a modern touch to the Efik traditional bridal style of dressing in this photo.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that the club belonging to Ini Edo, Mimz had been shut down over pour mismanagement by the managers and staff.