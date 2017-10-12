Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Ini Edo is an Efik bride

Photo Of The Day Ini Edo is an Efik bride

Ini Edo bedazzles us with her traditional style.

  • Published:
Ini Edo dressed like an Efik princess play

Ini Edo dressed like an Efik princess

(Instagram/IniEdo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ini Edo is not just one of the most beautiful actresses in the Nollywood industry but also an established actress.

On this photo of the day, Ini Edo takes us back to her roots with this beautiful representation of the Efik cultural style of dressing in Akwa Ibom state.

Even though Ini Edo is not of the most fashionable celebrities around, she was able to bring back a modern touch to the Efik traditional bridal style of dressing in this photo.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that the club belonging to Ini Edo, Mimz had been shut down over pour mismanagement by the managers and staff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido Pulse readers think singer shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's deathbullet
2 Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one weekbullet
3 Davido Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's deathbullet

Related Articles

Ini Edo Actress' club shuts down over mismanagement
"Okafor's Law" Omoni Oboli, Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, others attend movie premiere [photos]
#ThrowbackThursday Can you name these classic Nollywood movies from a photo?
Celebrity Birthdays Deyemi Okanlawon, Simi, Ini Edo are a year older today
Udom Emmanuel Akwa-Ibom govt pledges to create enabling environment for artists
Pulse Special Who will save men from domestic violence?
"Gone to America" Silverbird Group goes into film production with star-studded movie
Eucharia Anunobi Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, others attend burial of actress' son
Nollywood The good old days of spiritual thrillers
Pulse List 10 Nollywood actresses whose marriages have crashed

Celebrities

Davido and Tagbo
Davido "Lies everywhere," singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death, says he's ready to talk
DJ Olu was reportedly found dead in his car.
DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
Harvey Weinstein has been suspended from BAFTA.
Harvey Weinstein Angelina Jolie alleges sexual harassment from film producer
DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.
DJ Cuppy Celebrity DJ confirms separation from Victor Anichebe