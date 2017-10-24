Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

IK Ogbonna :  Actor says sleeping with another woman is not cheating

IK Ogbonna says extra-marital sex does not count as cheating in relationships and marriage.

Ik Ogbonna, his wife, Sonia and their baby play

Ik Ogbonna, his wife, Sonia and their baby

(bellanaija)
Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has an interesting opinion about married people who cheat.

According to the actor cheating really has nothing to do with sex but the devotion of your time and attention to someone who is not your spouse.

"Cheating is not even having sex with a woman. That's one mistake people make. Cheating is when you find yourself developing feelings for someone" he said in an interview with Broadway TV.

Ik Ogbonna For La Mode magazine play

Ik Ogbonna For La Mode magazine

 

He further said "If a man finds himself in a situation, sleeping with a woman for thirty minutes, then he is done and dusted and you move on with life.

"That ceases to exist the second it ended. You only just broke your marital vows. That's not cheating. You just broke your marital vows. Now cheating is when you start sharing the 100% of you with someone else. I am not talking about sex. I am talking about giving that person extra time."

IK Ogbonna who got married to Sonia Ogbonna in 2015 also said he has never cheated on his wife.

IK Ogbonna,Sonia Morales play

IK Ogbonna,Sonia Morales

(Instagram)

 

"I don't see a reason why I should. For me, I looked for a woman that has everything I want. From beauty to brains, from companionship to friendship" he said. According to him, he is too busy to be cheating. IK Ogbonna is always on movie sets trying to fend for his family. If he is not on movie sets, he is with his family.

IK Ogbonna's latest movie effort is "Excess Luggage" a movie he stars in and co-produces.

IK Ogbonna and Queen Nwokoye on set of "Excess Luggage" play

IK Ogbonna and Queen Nwokoye on set of "Excess Luggage"

ALSO READ: Read review of "Excess Luggage"

In "Excess Luggage," an illiterate man and his family head to a church summit, but their car breaks down. They have no choice but to stay with an unfriendly but wealthy family member.

The movie is currently showing in cinemas.

