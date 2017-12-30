Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Iceberg Slim :  Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship

The Ghanaian singer who many have criticised to be younger and not as wealthy as his actress girlfriend, is not bothered about what people think.

Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim all set for the wedding of the year

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)
Iceberg Slim has made it clear that he could not care less what anyone thinks of his relationship with Juliet Ibrahim.

According to the Nigerian singer who many have criticised to be younger and not as wealthy as his actress girlfriend, he is not bothered about what people think.

ALSO READ: Actress is happily dating Iceberg Slim and she doesn't need your approval

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim in black

(Instagram/Juliet Ibrahim)

 

In a new interview with Saturday Punch, Iceberg said that people's opinion of their relationship do not faze them. 

“We are actually the same age and she is not taller than me, except when she wears shoes with high heels. I don’t care if people think she is older than me or she has more money. A relationship is shared between the two people involved in it so if anybody has anything to say about our relationship, they should feel free, but it does not faze us. I mean, even Jesus Christ was criticised, so who are we? Anybody can say anything about us because, at the end of the day, everybody has freedom of speech. Whatever they say does not faze us because we know what we saw in each other"

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

(Instagram)

 

Speaking on how they met and started a relationship, Iceberg Slim said:

“I met Juliet Ibrahim in Durban, South Africa about a year and a half ago. We exchanged contacts and became friends. Our friendship later grew into an amorous affair and at the end of the day, we just became a happy couple. The fact that we did not make our relationship a secret by posting our loved-up pictures online is because we are being ourselves. We chose not to follow the African mentality that you must keep your relationship secret because of the society or media. We are enjoying ourselves and getting to know each other as a couple. There is no reason why I should hide her; she is celebrating me because I love her and I am doing the same as well. This is not something we should hide.”

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim have been pretty vocal about their relationship which began sometime late last year.

Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

 

ALSO READ:

The pair turned up together for Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding and had garnered more and more criticisms since then Juliet has been quick to note that Ghanaians would be all over Iceberg if he breaks her heart.

We can only wish them the best of luck!

