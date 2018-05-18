news

We don't get to see separated couples celebrate each other every day the way Ibinabo Fiberesima did to Fred Amata on his birthday.

The beautiful former beauty pageant runner-up had so many nice words to describe the veteran actor on her Instagram page where she also posted a cute photo of him.

"Fred Amata, You are awe-inspiring, and I am lucky to have front-row seats in your journey. Let’s celebrate your birthday in a way that is fitting for such a terrific person. Papa Zino, In your presence, I have been endowed with the wisdom of the world.

"On your birthday, I wish you a long life and all your dreams fulfilled. Have a wonderful birthday today. If they were handing out awards for phenomenal people who make the world a better place just by being in it, you would be at the top of the list," she wrote.

This has got to be one of the cutest messages we've seen from a celebrity to their ex-spouse which shows how deeply maturity gets to play here.

ALSO READ: See 5 kids of celebrities that graduated from universities abroad

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up 12 years after on how she killed a medical doctor

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has, for the first time, opened up on her 'manslaughter' case , begging Nigerians and the family of the deceased for forgiveness. She described different versions of the story in the media as false and an attempt to assassinate her character, stressing that she was not drunk on the fateful as opposed to several media reports.

In multiple Instagram posts on Friday, April 27, Fiberesima said she did not debunk the media reports before now out of respect for the family of Dr. Suraj Giwa, who died in the head-on collision accident caused by the actress. Fiberesima said she wanted the family to heal.

The actress also revealed that since 2006 that the accident occurred and amid the prolonged trial and her eventual conviction, she fell into depression and nursed suicidal thoughts, but with the help of therapy, prayers, and support from family and friends, the ex-beauty queen said she is getting better.