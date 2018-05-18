Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ibinabo Fiberesima celebrates ex-husband, Fred Amata on his birthday

Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress celebrates Fred Amata on his birthday

Ibinabo Fiberesima has got nice words to say about her ex-husband, Fred Amata on his birthday.

  • Published:
Ibinabo Fiberesima play

Ibinabo Fiberesima

(Instagram/IbinaboFiberesima)
We don't get to see separated couples celebrate each other every day the way Ibinabo Fiberesima did to Fred Amata on his birthday.

The beautiful former beauty pageant runner-up had so many nice words to describe the veteran actor on her Instagram page where she also posted a cute photo of him.

"Fred Amata, You are awe-inspiring, and I am lucky to have front-row seats in your journey. Let’s celebrate your birthday in a way that is fitting for such a terrific person. Papa Zino, In your presence, I have been endowed with the wisdom of the world.

 

"On your birthday, I wish you a long life and all your dreams fulfilled. Have a wonderful birthday today. If they were handing out awards for phenomenal people who make the world a better place just by being in it, you would be at the top of the list," she wrote.

Ibinabo Fiberesima play

Ibinabo Fiberesima

This has got to be one of the cutest messages we've seen from a celebrity to their ex-spouse which shows how deeply maturity gets to play here.

How I accidentally killed a medical doctor - Ibinabo opens up play

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima

(Instagram/Ibinabo Fiberesima)

ALSO READ: See 5 kids of celebrities that graduated from universities abroad

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up 12 years after on how she killed a medical doctor

Ibinabo Fiberesima play

Ibinabo Fiberesima

 

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has, for the first time, opened up on her 'manslaughter' case, begging Nigerians and the family of the deceased for forgiveness. She described different versions of the story in the media as false and an attempt to assassinate her character, stressing that she was not drunk on the fateful as opposed to several media reports.

Ibinabo Fiberesima play

Ibinabo Fiberesima

(Instagram)

 

In multiple Instagram posts on Friday, April 27, Fiberesima said she did not debunk the media reports before now out of respect for the family of Dr. Suraj Giwa, who died in the head-on collision accident caused by the actress. Fiberesima said she wanted the family to heal.

Ibinabo Fiberesima with her kids play

Ibinabo Fiberesima with her kids

(Instagram )

 

The actress also revealed that since 2006 that the accident occurred and amid the prolonged trial and her eventual conviction, she fell into depression and nursed suicidal thoughts, but with the help of therapy, prayers, and support from family and friends, the ex-beauty queen said she is getting better.

NOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES HONOUR FIRST FEMALE AGN PRESIDENT, IBINABO FIBERESIMA
Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

