Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I have slept with 24 men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown

Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond Brown confesses

Rosemond Alade Brown has confessed to sleeping with actors like Fred Amugi and Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye and 24 other men within the last 5 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown has revealed the number of men she has slept within 5 years.

In an interview on The Delay Show, Rosemond disclosed the name of people she has slept with in the movie industry and has added that she has slept with 24 other men within 5 years.

According to her, she has slept with actors Fred Amugi and Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, two of Ghana’s veteran actors.

Rosemond Brown play Rosemond Brown

 

READ MORE: Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"

Explaining further, she said she dated Fred Amugi out of love because she had a crush on the ‘old man’ and he also had a crush on her.

For Waakye, it is the veteran actor who proposed to her after introducing her into acting, Rosemond Brown told the unamused TV show host.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Winston Duke "Black Panther" star rocks Super Eagles tracksuit to MTV...bullet
2 Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"bullet
3 Wizkid Singer, Naomi Campbell walk Dolce and Gabbana runwaybullet

Related Articles

Video Nigerian actress calls Juliet Ibrahim an ‘idiot’ after "hot slap"
Shatta Michy Shatta Wale's baby mama reveals her top 3 favourite sex positions

Celebrities

May D
May D Singer shares video of baby mama instructing their son to insult him
Mercy Aigbe-gentry and hubby, Lanre Gentry
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband celebrates himself on father's day
D'banj changing the diapers of his son
Photo Of The Day You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani Fashion mogul shades single mums playing dad roles