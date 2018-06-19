How Kaffy ditched aeronautical engineering for dancing

news

Guys, can you believe that Kaffy was actually an aeronautic engineer before ditching it for dancing full time.

We all know how lowly dancers are seen maybe up until recently, then imagine an engineer living her profession for dancing! Mind boggling right? During a recent chat with Sunday Guardian, Kaffy shed more light on her transition from engineering to choreography.

"In fact, I feel more fulfilled now (with) what I'm doing. I have an opportunity to directly impact people's lives and empower people's minds for the better," she said.

Kaffy during her interview went on to share her trade secret for budding dancers aspiring to succeed in the industry.

"My trade secret is total commitment. When I get a job, I do it with all my heart, not based on pay," she said. So in case you are aspiring to be the next Guinness World record holder just like Kaffy, then you should take a cue for this secret she has shared.

ALSO READ: Kaffy's son gives us his own version of 'Shaku Shaku'

Kaffy has definitely paid her dues in the entertainment industry so when she won an award at the recently concluded Headies Awards, it didn't come as a surprise to many.

"Even as much as it felt it was long overdue, for us to be recognized for our contributions in the entertainment industry, it also feels good that it came especially. The pain, the gain, the disappointment is all not in vain," she said when asked about the awards.