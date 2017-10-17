Bernice Burgos came into Nigeria on Friday, October 13, 2017, for the album tour of the music icon, Dbanj but looks like she has had more fun than anticipated.

The beautiful model who took to her Instagram page upon arrival to Nigeria took pictures with security officials showing her down to earth side.

She, however, has had several positive words for the country as she posted on her Instagram page on how warm Nigerians are.

Media personality Dorcas Shola Fapson was one of those who did have fun with Bernice Burgos during her visit to Nigeria. The pair hosted a pool party in the capital city. She posted a picture where they were both dancing seductively and obviously having fun.

Bernice Burgos on October 16, 2017, posted a video on Instagram of herself having a nice time while clubbing with her host, D'banj. She even praised Nigerians while captioning the video

"So much fun Nigeria .. thank you everyone who brought me out the love was so real y'all turn up out here," she wrote.

It would be recalled that on April 2017, Bernice Burgos was spotted in the Bahamas with D'banj. A few months earlier it was rumored that Bernice Burgos was having affair with the married rapper T.I.

She later came out to deny this rumor.