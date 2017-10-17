Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Bernice Burgos :  How the model spent her time in Nigeria

Bernice Burgos was in Nigeria for the tour of Dbanj's album and sure did have a nice time in the country.

D'banj and Bernice Burgos play

D'banj and Bernice Burgos

(Instagram)
Bernice Burgos came into Nigeria on Friday, October 13, 2017, for the album tour of the music icon, Dbanj but looks like she has had more fun than anticipated.

The beautiful model who took to her Instagram page upon arrival to Nigeria took pictures with security officials showing her down to earth side.

Bernice Burgos poses with a Nigerian Police officer play

Bernice Burgos poses with a Nigerian Police officer

(Instagram/BerniceBurgos)

 

She, however, has had several positive words for the country as she posted on her Instagram page on how warm Nigerians are.

Bernice Burgos and OAP Dorcas Shola Fapson play

Bernice Burgos and OAP Dorcas Shola Fapson

(Instagram/DSF)

 

Media personality Dorcas Shola Fapson was one of those who did have fun with Bernice Burgos during her visit to Nigeria. The pair hosted a pool party in the capital city. She posted a picture where they were both dancing seductively and obviously having fun.

ALSO READ: D'banj hangs out with Bernice Burgos

Bernice Burgos on October 16, 2017, posted a video on Instagram of herself having a nice time while clubbing with her host, D'banj. She even praised Nigerians while captioning the video

So much fun Nigeria .. thank you everyone who brought me out the love was so real y'all turn up out here #emo#77iP##

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

 

"So much fun Nigeria .. thank you everyone who brought me out the love was so real y'all turn up out here," she wrote.

Bernice Burgos looking all glammed up! play

Bernice Burgos looking all glammed up!

(Instagram/BerniceBurgos)

 

It would be recalled that on April 2017, Bernice Burgos was spotted in the Bahamas with D'banj. A few months earlier it was rumored that Bernice Burgos was having affair with the married rapper T.I.

She later came out to deny this rumor.

