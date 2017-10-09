Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Akpororo :  How this comedian rose to stardom

We take a look at the rise to stardom of comedian, Akpororo.

Akpororo, a top Nigerian comedian play

Akpororo's sudden rise to stardom in the comedy industry is no mere coincidence as he has obviously earned it.

He came into the industry with a fresh, unique and energetic style of comedy, thereby receiving a lot of ovation from fans and lovers of comedy. We take a look at the gentle rise to stardom of Akpororo.

Early life

Guests at Akpororo vs Akpororo 2017 play

Akpororo who is originally from Illaje in Ondo state was born in the suburb of Warri in Delta state where he grew up. His real name is Jephthah Bowoto.

Career

Photos of celebrities and guests from the rib cracking show - Akpororo Vs Akpororo play

In the early part of his career, he started off as a gospel singer up until 2008 when he moved to Lagos and contested twice in the AY's Open Mic Challenge, coming second in his first try and winning the competition on his second try.

Limelight

Akpororo rose to stardom in 2013 following his performance at "Basketmouth's Laff and Jam" show and went on to perform in several comedy shows including "AY Live."

Since then Akpororo has been able to create a name for himself as one of the big comedians in Nigeria. On 12 August 2014, he staged his first major comedy show "Akpororo vs Akpororo" at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre.

Comedy Style

Guests at Akpororo vs Akpororo 2017 play

Akpororo is known for his very energetic style of comedy which involves a lot of moves and sometimes dancing. Another unique style about his style of comedy is his ability to interpret the role of a lunatic, thereby making way for him to star as a lunatic patient in the movie "Head Gone."

He has been able to create a niche for himself both in the comedy and movie industry. He has been nominated and also won several awards including his 2016 nomination for Best Actor Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Marriage

Akpororo and wife, Josephine play

Akpororo got married on November 14, 2015, to Josephine Abraham in Lagos state. They are blessed with a child.

