news

Pulse had a chat with Seun Kuti during which the afrobeat singer shared his thoughts on what it means to be Nigerian, colonialism as well as discrimination against women.

During his impassioned speech , the son of the late music legend , Fela Kuti, emphasized the fact that most Nigerians do not know what it means to be Nigerian.

ALSO READ: Seun Kuti, Wole Soyinka, blood is thicker than water!

According to him, this is the reason why the Westerners find it easy to mould us into whatever they deem fit.

Watch the video clip below:

It is hardly surprising that these subjects were the main themes of Fela Kuti's songs during his life time, in which he spoke of slavery, racism, discrimination and much more.

Do you agree with Seun's take on the Nigerian society and the role we play in it?

Afrobeat musician rails against the political class

If there is someone who is upset with Nigeria's political and ruling class, then it's Seun Kuti .

The Afrobeat musician went on a Twitter rant today, Monday, September 4, 2017, and blasted the government and political class.

Seun Kuti fired his first shot by tweeting "So dey want us to think stupid, everybody celebrating, deyve bn celebrating all dis days, but who is celebrating d slavery days."

So dey want us to think stupid, everybody celebrating, deyve bn celebrating all dis days, but who is celebrating d slavery days 9:48 AM - Sep 4, 2017

The leader of the Egypt 80 band is also annoyed about the state pf education in the country. "Naija Youths ask again, Wetin b dis present Naija govt policy on Education?" tweeted Seun Kuti.

Naija Youths ask again, Wetin b dis present Naija govt policy on Education? 9:49 AM - Sep 4, 2017

He continued his rhetoric of how the government isn't doing its job and noted that Nigerians don't know much about the administration's policies.

You can read his full rant below;

Every ruler dey talk about peace, but none of dem dey talk about Justice, no job & food 4 d poor, uni don close for wks, Youths r idle 9:49 AM - Sep 4, 2017

Wetin happen to equal right & justice, why most Naija rich pikin dey go uni 4 oyibo land & dem go come close our own uni for our motherland 9:50 AM - Sep 4, 2017

Wetin happen to equal right & justice, why some people go sick and go foreign land for treatment, wen poor pesin dey die 4 Naija of malaria 9:50 AM - Sep 4, 2017

Wetin happen to equal right & justice, politricians go dey rich pass wen dem enter power & court go still find dem not guilty of corruption 9:51 AM - Sep 4, 2017

Wetin happen to equal right&justice, poor pesin go go jail 4 stealing N100pepper 4 Mkt,politricians go waka free 4 stealing billions in govt 9:54 AM - Sep 4, 2017

Wetin hapen 2 equal right & justice,Peadophile go rape poor pesin pikin,police go settle out of court like notin happen,rich pesin fit gree? 9:55 AM - Sep 4, 2017

Wen we no sabi our govt policies on many things, how we go sabi our right ? My people ask for yur govt policies 9:56 AM - Sep 4, 2017

We d people need to start to dey ask our politricians for figures, e.g., "if u say u wan build road, oga Wer u go get d money"? 9:58 AM - Sep 4, 2017

We Naija people need 2 stop 2 dey accept injustice from govt, Na bcus of us Govt dey, no b we dey bcus of Govt 9:59 AM - Sep 4, 2017

I hear say Govt Na our papa & we b d pikin, if Govt b our papa, Se Govt suppose to dey let us(im pikin) suffer like dis? 9:59 AM - Sep 4, 2017

ALSO READ: Seun Kuti joins the comic business

That's why I open my mouth I sing 'For Dem Eye' "we no important for dem eye", bcus if we important, uni no fit close mke Govt no fit yarn 9:59 AM - Sep 4, 2017

If we important 'for dem eye' poverty no fit dey contri like dis mke dem never find solution, while dem dey live rich in der big hses&yatch 9:59 AM - Sep 4, 2017

I ask again after all dis yarn, "Se our Naija Rulers dem like us or dem like demsefs? 10:00 AM - Sep 4, 2017

In February 2017, Seun Kuti said it was better for the government to invest in education than in refineries. He also told Nigerians to resist the political system that is holding the country back.