Has Timaya proposed to his girlfriend?

Timaya Has singer proposed to his girlfriend?

Is Timaya sending us a cryptic message about his marital status changing very soon?

  Published: , Refreshed:
Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/TimayaTimaya)
Looks like we will be having another celebrity wedding this year or in the nearest possible future because it looks like Timaya has proposed to his girlfriend.

Even though we aren't so sure but Timaya has given a lot of fans and followers on Instagram the course to think that way with the newly released photo on his page.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 11, 2018, where he posted a photo which had the inscription "She said yes."

Yo Dig!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

Guys before you start to get all your hopes high about this photo, maybe Timaya was just playing around or he probably loves the photo because it has an elderly man in it with might mean, he won't be getting married till he gets old!

Timaya play

Timaya

(Instagram/Timaya)

 

Whatever plan Timaya has for his marital status, his fans will gladly wait to for him to unveil that lucky lady. Just the same he has allowed us into his private life by showing us his beautiful daughters, we are sure everyone would love to see the lucky woman behind Timaya's smiles.

Timaya's alleged new babymama drama play

Timaya's alleged new babymama drama

ALSO READ: Timaya replies fan who compared his relationship to Davido's

See adorable photo of Timaya with his pretty daughters

Timaya looking dapper as usual play

Timaya looking dapper as usual

(Instagram/Timaya)

 

If you ever want to see the soft side of Timaya, check out his facial expression anytime he puts up photos of himself and his daughters, like the one below.

Greatest Vibe!!!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

On Monday, May 1, 2018, Timaya shared an adorable photo of himself and his two daughters on his Instagram page in a swimming pool. They all looked cute in one photo and the music star went on to caption the photo with a quote, "Greatest Vibe!!!.

