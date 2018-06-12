Has Timaya proposed to his girlfriend?

news

Looks like we will be having another celebrity wedding this year or in the nearest possible future because it looks like Timaya has proposed to his girlfriend.

Even though we aren't so sure but Timaya has given a lot of fans and followers on Instagram the course to think that way with the newly released photo on his page.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 11, 2018, where he posted a photo which had the inscription "She said yes."

Yo Dig! A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on Jun 11, 2018 at 8:07am PDT

Guys before you start to get all your hopes high about this photo, maybe Timaya was just playing around or he probably loves the photo because it has an elderly man in it with might mean, he won't be getting married till he gets old!

Whatever plan Timaya has for his marital status, his fans will gladly wait to for him to unveil that lucky lady. Just the same he has allowed us into his private life by showing us his beautiful daughters , we are sure everyone would love to see the lucky woman behind Timaya's smiles.

ALSO READ: Timaya replies fan who compared his relationship to Davido's

See adorable photo of Timaya with his pretty daughters

If you ever want to see the soft side of Timaya, check out his facial expression anytime he puts up photos of himself and his daughters, like the one below.

Greatest Vibe!!! A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on May 1, 2018 at 8:28am PDT